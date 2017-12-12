80 parcels of Michigan land for sale in sealed-bid auction

By Published:
Photo: DNR

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The state of Michigan is auctioning off 80 parcels of surplus public land, mostly in the central and northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula.

The sealed-bid auction begins Tuesday and runs through Jan. 10.

Properties range in size from less than 1 acre to 146 acres. The Department of Natural Resources says they’re isolated from other state land, are hard to manage and provide limited outdoor recreation benefits.

Several parcels are forested and have riverside or lake frontage. Large-acreage properties are available in Alpena, Arenac, Gladwin, Menominee, Montmorency, Osceola and Roscommon counties.

Information such as minimum bid price and property descriptions are available online . All bids will be opened Jan. 24.

The DNR says proceeds from the sale will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities.

ONLINE: Department of Natural Resources surplus land auction

