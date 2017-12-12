1 critical after Lansing home invasion, shooting

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – One man has been shot after his home was broken into.

Now Lansing Police are searching for the person who pulled the trigger.

Investigators say they don’t know have much information this after the shooting.

But they do tell 6 News that the victim is in his 30s and is in critical condition.

It happened on the 400 block of Dunlap Street which is south of downtown.

Investigators responding to a “shots fired” complaint just before 2 a.m. this morning.

6 News photojournalist Dan Ray was there as police searched the area for clues.

LPD officers told 6 News that more people were inside during the home invasion but only the man was hurt.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News as more information becomes available.