Tigertown: Morris, Trammell elected to baseball Hall of Fame

By Published:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Former Detroit Tigers teammates Jack Morris and Alan Trammell have been elected to the baseball Hall of Fame.

Morris and Trammell were chosen Sunday by a 16-man panel that considered candidates from the sport’s modern era.

Morris posted 254 wins. The right-hander’s most famous victory was a 10-inning shutout, winning 1-0 for Minnesota over Atlanta in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series.

Trammell was a six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glover at shortstop. He scored 1,231 runs and drove in 1,003 while batting .285.

Trammell and Morris teamed to help the Tigers win the 1984 World Series.

Former catcher Ted Simmons fell one vote short of election and former players’ union head Marvin Miller was five shy of the 12 needed for election.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s