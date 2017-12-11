Skubick: AG Schuette weighs in on first responder health care benefits plan

Related Coverage Lawmakers approve bills aimed at underfunded retiree benefits

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers will put the finishing touches this week on the proposal to reduce the local government retiree debt without the state mandating any cuts to that system.

Watching from the sidelines is Republican candidate for governor Bill Schuette who declined to take a stance on what lawmakers might have done.

Current Attorney General Schuette insists “I’m a solution guy.”

That may be the case but last week some House Republicans wanted the state to have the authority to impose cuts on first responder health care benefits without the union’s support.

So was that a solution the Republican candidate for governor favored?

“I don’t know what amendments are going on today,” insists Schuette.

Reporter: “If they impose cuts do you favor that?”

Schuette: “I’m not going to get into the specific weeds.”

Reporter: “Those are not weeds, that’s the bill.”

Schuette: “There are different stairs or steps 1,2,3,4,5 and what adjustments they might make, time will tell.”

Mr. Schuette did say the promise made to retirees should be honored but did not offer a way to do that and he says there needed to be a solution to mushrooming debt problem in about thirty cities including Lansing.

But this was a tricky political question because firefighters warned everyone if they voted to make the cuts, they would vote against you in the next election.

But Mr. Schuette also knew the governor and two Republican legislature leaders favored the plan.

So if he took a stance, he would have offended one group or the other.

So if they called Mr. Schuette and asked him what to do, what would he say?

“They haven’t done that yet,” he answered. He adds he’s not good at hypotheticals.

So in the end he insists he has a position. “I’m telling you my position. resolve the debt and honor the promises made.”

As it turned out the governor could not get enough votes for his plan, so they scrubbed it.