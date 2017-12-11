Police link 4th freeway shooting to same suspects in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Michigan State Police officials say they now believe four shootings on Detroit’s freeway system are linked to the same suspect or suspects.

The agency’s Metro Detroit post says a woman recently reported that her car was hit by gunfire on Thursday along Interstate 94 on the city’s east side. Police say the gunfire occurred on the same day and in the same area as three other shootings.

One of the shootings along I-94 left a driver with a leg wound. Three other vehicles were struck but drivers weren’t injured.

Police say they’re looking for a silver or gray sedan seen at some of the shootings.

Extra police patrols have been added to area freeways.

