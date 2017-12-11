UPDATE: Responding to report of Times Square area explosion

UPDATE – Law enforcement official tells AP that a man had explosive device strapped on when it exploded in New York City subway.

NEW YORK (AP) – The New York Police Department says it is responding to a report of an explosion near Times Square.

The response is centered in the area of the Port Authority bus terminal.

CBS News is reporting that one person has been injured.

It’s led to delays along some of the subway lines that pass beneath the bus terminal.

Some passengers have been evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story and will be updated online as more information becomes avaiiable.