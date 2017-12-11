Michigan panel to discuss future of underwater oil pipelines

By Published:
Courtesy - YouTube

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A government panel is scheduled for a briefing on a recent agreement between Michigan officials and the company that operates twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board will discuss the deal during its quarterly meeting Monday in Lansing. It calls for the state and Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. to decide the future of Line 5 by Aug. 15.

Line 5 carries 23 million gallons daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. Long-term options include placing the lines in an underground tunnel or shutting them down.

Enbridge officials also will update the advisory board on recently discovered gaps in the pipelines’ protective coating.

Environmental groups plan to use a public comment period to continue their push for decommissioning Line 5.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s