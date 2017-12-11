Michigan panel to discuss future of underwater oil pipelines

Related Coverage Michigan, Enbridge reach deal to boost safety of pipelines

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A government panel is scheduled for a briefing on a recent agreement between Michigan officials and the company that operates twin oil pipelines in the Straits of Mackinac.

The Michigan Pipeline Safety Advisory Board will discuss the deal during its quarterly meeting Monday in Lansing. It calls for the state and Canadian pipeline operator Enbridge Inc. to decide the future of Line 5 by Aug. 15.

Line 5 carries 23 million gallons daily between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. Long-term options include placing the lines in an underground tunnel or shutting them down.

Enbridge officials also will update the advisory board on recently discovered gaps in the pipelines’ protective coating.

Environmental groups plan to use a public comment period to continue their push for decommissioning Line 5.