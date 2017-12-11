Lansing mayor orders temporary operation of medical marihuana facilities

Related Coverage Zero applications turned in for medical marijuana dispensary center license on first day

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Mayor Virg Bernero has issued an Executive Order that will keep medical marihuana facilities open during the license application process.

In the order the provisioning centers are able to continue operating as long as they apply for a city license by December 15, 2017 and also apply for a state license no later than February 15, 2018.

Under the executive order, grower, processor, safety compliance and secure transport facilities that fail to apply for a license, or apply and have their application rejected, will be required to close no later than December 31, 2017.

The mayor’s executive order is in line with the provisions of the Emergency Rules issued last week by the Bureau of Medical Marihuana Regulation, a division of the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which allow for the temporary operation of unlicensed medical marihuana facilities.

The Executive Order also directs various city departments to take all legal and administrative actions necessary to close medical marihuana facilities that fail to meet the requirements of the city’s temporary authorization to operate.

Facilities that do not comply with the order could be fined $1,000 per day and padlocked by the city, if necessary.

The Executive Order takes effect immediately.