Lansing drivers see gas prices jump at the pump

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Drivers in the Lansing area saw prices at the gas pump jump in the past week, just in time for the holidays.

According to online gas price monitor GasBuddy.com. the average price of a gallon of gas in Lansing rise 8.9 cents to an average of $2.49.

That price is 16 cents higher than the same day one year ago but still 20 cents lower than one month ago.

“With the exception of some Great Lakes states where prices tend to be volatile, average gas prices moved lower in nearly the entire country in the last week,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Thank a large build in gasoline inventories and gasoline demand numbers that have finally seen a reprieve from levels that were more consistent with summer months than autumn.”

Statewide AAA reports gas prices have risen by about 7 cents per gallon in the past week.