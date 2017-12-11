Lansing City Council considers key property sales

Related Coverage UPDATE: Design chosen for City Hall redevelopment

LANSING, MIch (WLNS) – The Lansing City Council is tonight scheduled to have a busy night tackling some very important issues on the table.

The public is invited to give their comments on the proposed sale of the current City Hall building.

The public hearing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at City Hall.

Residents will have the opportunity to tell council members how they feel about the plan to construct a new city hall and voice their opinion about turning the current one into a downtown hotel.

That’s not the only sale proposal on the agenda.

Tonight the Lansing council Committee of the Whole will meet.

They’re planning to discuss putting Waverly and Michigan Avenue parks on the market.

That meeting will start tonight at 5 p.m. in council chambers.