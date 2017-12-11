Jackson Police: man expected to be charged in connection with weekend homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Police have arrested the man who led them to find a woman stabbed to death inside a home Sunday morning.

According to Cheif Elmer Hitt, Director of Jackson Police and Fire Services, it all started when officers were called to Henry Ford Allegiance Health emergency room around 8 a.m. Sunday for a welfare check on a 41-year-old man.

“They had a gentleman come in with a small injury to his hand, a cut injury to one of his hands, yet he had a large amount of blood on his body,” Hitt said. “Which clearly wasn’t a result of the injury that he had.”

After talking to that man, further investigation led police to a home in the 200 block of Orange Street, where they found a 43-year-old woman stabbed to death inside.

“When our officers arrived on scene they saw blood on the exterior leaving the residence, which lead them to force entry into an apartment that they suspected was involved,” Hitt said.

6 News spoke with a woman who lives in the building. She said she heard arguing from the apartment above her Sunday morning.

According to police, the man who showed up to the hospital and the deceased woman knew one another.

“They had some type of relationship, whether it be current boyfriend or girlfriend,” Hitt said. “But we do know there was an existing relationship.”

The man is being held in Jackson County Jail for violating the terms of his parole in a separate crime.

He has not yet been charged in connection with this homicide. However, police say those charges could come as early as Tuesday.