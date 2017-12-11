House speaker to MSU amid Nassar scandal: “You have clearly proven yourself grossly incompetent”

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Michigan House Speaker, Tom Leonard R-DeWitt, is calling on Michigan State University President Lou Anna K. Simon to resign in response to the university’s handling of the Larry Nassar scandal.

In a Facebook post Sunday, he wrote:

“Michigan State University – A doctor employed by your university for nearly 20 years is accused of sexually assaulting dozens of young women. He was just sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possessing over 30,000 images of child pornography and pleading guilty to 10 sexual misconduct crimes,” he said. “You conduct an investigation but don’t even have the confidence in your findings, or the decency, to release a report? That is outrageous and absolutely reprehensible.”

Leonard is running for Michigan Attorney General.

Last week, Gretchen Whitmer, one of the democratic candidates running for governor, also called for Simon’s resignation.

That same week, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette also asked MSU to release the findings of an internal report into the actions of the former MSU and USA Gymnastics doctor.

An attorney hired by MSU to look into its conduct in the Larry Nassar scandal, said no one at the university knew about his conduct until the media reported allegations against him in late 2016.

“In light of your failing, it is time for the U.S. Department of Justice, the F.B.I., the Michigan State Police, and the Attorney General to put witnesses under oath, find out who knew what and when, and get to the bottom of what happened,” Speaker Leonard wrote. “At best, you have clearly proven yourself grossly incompetent. At worst, you are covering something up and shielding bad actors from the justice these victims deserve. It is well past time for all of us to find out the truth.”

Larry Nassar was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Dec. 7th in the federal child pornography chase against him. After his sentencing, several of his victims spoke out, calling on MSU to release the internal report conducted

That is just one of three sentences he’s currently facing after pleading guilty in state courts to sexually abusing young women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.

He’ll be sentenced in those cases in January.