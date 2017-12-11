Flashing green lights will help drivers see area snow plows better

The full force of 18 M-DOT and 36 Ingham County snow plow drivers assigned to the greater Lansing area were out on Monday, many before the sun came up, to clear and treat roughly 2,000 miles of Mid-Michigan roadways.

Road crew officials tell 6 News this work week full of snow will be the first real winter event this season. Officials want drivers to remember two things: ice and snow, take it slow — and — don’t crowd the plow.

Helping this season is a new flashing green light on the majority of area snow plows so drivers can be easily alerted says Grand Ledge M-DOT maintenance supervisor Ben Hodges.

“We went to green because they are a little bit more visible. It’s mainly municipalities, state, and counties that are going to be using them to identify winter maintenance vehicles and when you see the green you know that you are coming up on a plow truck.”

Remember, Ingham County and M-DOT plow operators do not maintain neighborhood streets so take precaution as you drive to the main roadways.

If you believe an Ingham County roadway needs more attention you can report it by writing an e-mail to roads@ingham.org.