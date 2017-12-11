After sexual harassment claims Mario Batali out as television cooking show host

Mario Batali
FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016, file photo, Mario Batali attends an awards dinner in New York. Batali is stepping down from daily operations at his restaurant empire following reports of sexual misconduct by the celebrity chef over a period of at least 20 years.

(CBS/WLNS) – Mario Batali, the celebrity chef and restaurateur, has abruptly exited as co-host of ABC’s “The Chew” amid sexual harassment allegations.

Food Network has put a hold on plans to relaunch his TV series, “Molto Mario.”

Batali issued this statement:

“I apologize to the people I have mistreated and hurt. Although the identities of most of the individuals mentioned in these stories have not been revealed to me, much of the behavior described does, in fact, match up with ways I have acted. That behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility and am deeply sorry for any pain, humiliation or discomfort I have caused to my peers, employees, customers, friends and family.

I have work to do to try to regain the trust of those I have hurt and disappointed. For this reason, I am going to step away from day-to-day operations of my businesses. We built these restaurants so that our guests could have fun and indulge, but I took that too far in my own behavior. I won’t make that mistake again. I want any place I am associated with to feel comfortable and safe for the people who work or dine there.

I know my actions have disappointed many people. The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone. To the people who have been at my side during this time – my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans – I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that.”

The claims surfaced in an article published in the online site Eater in which women claimed Batali had “touched them inappropriately in a pattern of behavior that appears to span at least two decades.”

