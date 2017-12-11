AAA: 6 winter driving reminders

(WLNS) – Snowy and icy roads are creating challenges for drivers in mid-Michigan. AAA Michigan reminds drivers that it’s always a good idea to check on local weather conditions before heading out. Having access to a fully-charged cell phone and, if possible, a car charger can literally be a lifesaver. It’s also recommended that drivers and passengers stay with the vehicle if they get stranded and if they are in deep snow it’s important to keep the tailpipe clear of snow and ice.

Top 6 winter driving recommendations:

1. Remove snow from the entire car before driving. Blowing snow from other parts of the car can obscure your windshield. Take time to clear your lights and mirrors.

2. Do not use cruise control in rainy conditions or when temperatures are freezing or below.

3. Always remember that four-wheel drive won’t help you stop faster.

4. Be familiar with your vehicle’s braking system. Anti-lock brakes should be applied with firm, constant pressure. Vehicles without anti-lock brakes may need the brake pedal to be pumped to maintain traction while stopping.

5. Drive at a speed that matches conditions. Traffic, visibility and road conditions may mean driving below the posted speed limit.

6. Allow more room for stopping. If you normally would follow 3-4 seconds behind the car ahead of you, it’s suggested that you increase that space to ten seconds.

