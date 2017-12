HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – Firefighters in Holt were called into action when a chimney caught fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in around 2 a.m. from a home in the 3700 block of Observatory Lane.

Fire crews say the flames started in the chimney and spread throughout the home.

As of right now, the home is unlivable.

The American Red Cross was called out to the scene and supplied the family with overnight shelter.

No injuries were reported.