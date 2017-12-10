44-year-old woman found dead in home, Jackson police investigate as homicide

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Jackson Police are investigating the death of a 44-year-old woman as a homicide.

Authorities says they discovered the woman’s body in a home on Orange Street near East Ganson Street in Jackson early Sunday morning.

However, before finding the woman dead in the home, police were first called to a nearby hospital for a “welfare check” on a 41-year-old man who arrived with blood on him that officers say wasn’t his.

Upon talking to the man, investigators were led to the house on Orange Street where they found the woman’s body.

Police say the man and woman knew each other but did not say how.

Neighbors told authorities they heard arguing shortly before the man arrived at the hospital but no arrests have been made at this point.

