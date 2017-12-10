40-year old man in custody after holding female victim at gunpoint in Eaton County

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eaton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the village of Mulliken around 3 a.m. Sunday morning after a victim reported that a man with a gun broke down the door to their house, held a female victim at gunpoint, and fired off a round in the house.

The 40-year old suspect left the victim’s house and went back to his residence in the 9000 block of Shilton Rd. in Ionia County.

His wife and daughter saw him with the gun and then left the house.

The Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police ES Team assisted in securing the residence and perimeter area while a search warrant was being obtained from the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office.

The suspect was eventually called out of the house by police and taken into custody.

He was transported to the Eaton County Jail and lodged for home invasion 1st degree and felonious assault.

Officers say there may be additional charges requested from the Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office who will be reviewing the case for issuance of charges on Monday.

Eaton County Sheriff Tom Reich stated:

“We appreciated the excellent response of the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police who quickly and effectively assisted our Deputies in safely containing and arresting this dangerous felony suspect.”

