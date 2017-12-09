Police officer safety tips for holiday shoppers

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With only 3 weekends left before Christmas, shoppers are out in full swing and you know what that means, the crooks are out too.

“Well there are people walking by your cars, they can see what’s in there, they can see valuable items and maybe break your window,” says MSP Trooper Taylor Klotz.

Klotz says, while out shopping for gifts this holiday season, there are a few things to keep in mind.

First, if you plan to make more than one stop you should do one of 2-things: put your purchases in the trunk or hide them from someone who may peak in as they pass by.

“If you have rugs in the back seat, cover them up,” says Klotz.

While inside the store, Klotz says have a plan, especially if your shopping with little ones.

That way if you lose sight of them, they know where to meet you.

Klotz also says, avoid carrying large amounts of cash and hide your credit information when checking out because you never know who could be watching.

But once you’ve finished shopping, the dangers don’t stop there..

“Make sure when you’re walking out to your car, you have your keys on you and you’re not on your phone looking down. Someone may target that because they can see you’re lost and confused and not really know where you’re at,” adds Klotz.

Klotz says, try to park in well-lit areas and remember where that parking spot is so you don’t look vulnerable while walking out.

Once you get to your car, he says keep your valuables close.. Like tucking a purse up under your arm instead of leaving it sit in a cart or on the hood of your car while packing gifts inside.

Klotz says the most important advice of all is to remember to lock your doors first before putting your seat-belt on.

By following these tips you can reduce your chances of becoming a target this season.