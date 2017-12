MASON – Fire crews were on the scene of an overnight barn fire on the outskirts of Mason.

The flames sparked before 6:00am at a barn in South Meridian and West Dansville Roads.

Multiple crews responded to the scene, and rescued several goats but weren’t able to save the structure.

Fire officials tell 6 News that these barn fires frequently spark in the winter time when people use heat lamps and draw more power from outlets.