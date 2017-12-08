Say goodbye to Quizbusters

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The long-running game show “Quizbusters,” is ending. The final installment will be recorded this Friday, December 8, before a live studio audience at WKAR Studio A in East Lansing.

After the show, the station will host a series wrap party to celebrate the success of the show and its host, Matt Ottinger. Light refreshments will be served and there will be special guest tributes.

More than 60 teams from across the Michigan Capital Region are competing in this final season. Students on the top team in each division win $5,000 tuition scholarships to Michigan State University.

The Grand Champion team receives five one-year textbook scholarships.

WKAR and Ottinger announced this past summer that this would be the final season for the show.

“I have been humbled by the outpouring of support and words of kindness from viewers and, especially, my former contestants,” said Ottinger, in a July statement. “While we have fun playing the game in the studio, we don’t always see the greater impact in the community and the memories we are creating for the students.”

The current season began October 7 and continues through the airing of this Grand Championship Series in Spring 2018.