Nassar’s victims say 60 year sentence a step in the right direction: “We’re still not finished”

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WLNS) – “There was closure for me and I know as well with everybody else today seeing Larry Nassar go behind bars for the rest of his life,” Olympic medalist Jeanette Antolin said. “But like everyone said, it’s a step in the right direction but we’re still not finished.”

She and several other women who accuse Nassar of sexual abuse, held a news conference following Wednesday’s sentencing.

The group of women are among the more than 130 who are suing MSU, USA Gymnastics and Twistars.

They said knowing Nassar will spend at least 60 years in prison for his crimes brings them a sense of closure, but the fight for justice isn’t over yet, as each of them continue to call on MSU and USA Gymnastics to do more, to say sorry, to hold people accountable.

“MSUs attitude toward us as women coming forward is both alarming and degrading,” Sterling Reithman said. “The refusal to acknowledge our abuse under their watchful eye is yet another harsh reminder how irresponsibly sexual assault is handled on MSU’s campus.”

“For 16 months, I and other victims of Larry have been pleading for answers as to how he could’ve been left in positions of authority when MSU officials have been warned of his conduct as early as 1997,” Rachael Denhollander said.

Each of them, along with their attorneys, put pressure on MSU to release its findings of an internal investigation.

They also want an independent investigation to find out who, know what, when.

“Produce the report, President Simon or resign,” attorney John Manly said. “I said it last time I’ll say it again. Produce the report, publicly, or resign. It’s a public institution, these women deserve the truth.”

“Why aren’t you telling us all the truth?” Kaylee Lorincz said. “Why is it so hard for you help all of us victims and being able to know that truth?”

Tiffany Thomas Lopez is a former MSU softball player.

In her lawsuit, she said she reported abuse to MSU coaches and trainers back in the 90s.

“I’m still in the search for my Alma mater to take responsibility,” Thomas Lopez said. “Two of the young ladies that were on staff at the time that I reached out to, are still at staff at the school.”

MSU released a statement today saying:

“Larry Nassar’s sentencing today on federal child pornography charges represents another important step toward justice for the victims. As our president has said, we recognize the pain sexual violence causes and deeply regret any time someone in our community experiences it.”

MSU declined to comment on the civil lawsuits due to pending litigation.