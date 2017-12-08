More than $90K awarded for Michigan urban forestry projects

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources has awarded grants totaling $90,525 for urban forestry projects around the state.

The grants are being divided among 21 recipients in 17 counties.

Officials say they were awarded for community tree plantings, inventories, management plans, education, and training projects that enhance and promote urban and community forestry.

The program is a cooperative effort between the DNR and the U.S. Forest Service, which provides the funding. The grants require one-to-one matching funds for projects on non-federal, public lands or lands open to the public.

Grant awards have been distributed for projects to be completed by Sept. 1, 2018.

