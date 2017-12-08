Michigan car factory to be redeveloped into auto museum

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) – An old car factory in Michigan will be transformed into an auto museum after a $1.4 million restoration.

According to our media partners at the Jackson Citizen Patriot, the Hackett Auto Museum in Jackson is expected to be completed by the summer of 2019.

The 14,000-square-foot building was built around 1910 and first used by the Standard Electric Automobile Company. It housed multiple manufacturers before becoming a storage location for the Jackson Citizen Patriot.

Ted O’Dell is leading the renovation project. He says he already has a dozen cars and an airplane for the museum.

O’Dell says he’s seeking local, state and federal funding for the project. He hopes to begin construction early next year.

The museum will be open from Tuesdays to Sundays once it’s completed.

