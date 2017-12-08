Lansing Catholic athlete kneels during National Anthem, Williamston crowd uneasy

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A local school tries to put a lid on student athletes kneeling during the National Anthem at games and Friday night, one young man was benched for protesting despite the consequences.

It was Friday night basketball at Williamston High School as the Hornets faced the Lansing Catholic Cougars.

The stands were filled but during the National Anthem, things quickly intensified.

Fans were not happy when Kabbash Richards decided to “take a knee” during the National Anthem at Friday night’s basketball game and because of his actions, he was benched the entire game.

Just a reminder, Richards was one of the four players on the Lansing Catholic High School football team who knelt during the anthem during the football season and he continued to protest to send a message.

Richards says he’s not kneeling to be disrespectful to our country but to highlight social injustice and police brutality.

But parents say this kind of protesting has and continues to draw negative attention to Lansing Catholic High School and that high school games are not the place to participate in such a protest.

One of the students from Williamston High School agrees.

He says he doesn’t think it’s appropriate to “take a knee” but he understands the logic behind why this movement continues to happen, however, he too doesn’t think a high school sporting event is the time and place.

“The big thing is you’re not going to stop social injustice at a high school basketball game, if you want to make a movement, you shouldn’t be starting here. This is a place where students can come, we’re supposed to be having fun playing a sport, we’re not here to change the world,” said Jacob Potter; Student at Williamston High School.

“As of right now ‘taking a knee’ is to ensure progress in the school and what we’re doing and the point that we’re trying to make. I’m trying to ensure that the future kids that go to Lansing Catholic are comfortable there and that they feel comfortable talking to anybody,” Kabbash Richards stated; Player who kneeled during the anthem.

It’s important to note that several parents were asked to share their response to this peaceful protest but all of them declined to comment.