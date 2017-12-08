JUST IN: Suspect charged in several sex assault cold cases dating back to 1993

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – In May of 2016, the Jackson Police Department received information that caused a series of unsolved sexual assault cases from the summer and fall of 1993 to be reopened.

Through the investigating of these cases, Ozzie Worthey was identified as a suspect in five separate incidents.

At the time of the incidents, the victims’ ages ranged from 13-years-old to 19-years-old.

In each of these cases, the female victims were approached and attacked by the suspect as they walked alone in the city.

Ozzie Worthey is currently incarcerated by the Michigan Department of Corrections on unrelated charges and is scheduled for a preliminary examination on January 3, 2018 on five counts of kidnapping in connection with these incidents from 1993.