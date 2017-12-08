Investigation into animal rescue in Howell finds unhealthy conditions

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Animal control officers in Livingston County launched an investigation into the Last Chance Rescue in Howell.

That investigation began last week after animal control started getting complaints that animals at the rescue were living in an unhealthy environment.

Aimee Orn, the Director at Livingston County Animal Control, says officers removed 120 animals, including some dogs, cats and birds from the Last Chance Rescue and a home affiliated with the group.

A Go Fund Me page set up for the facility indicates the Last Chance Rescue has experienced financial difficulties in the past stating if unable to find funds to fix a failed septic system, the rescue would be forced to close it’s doors.

We reached out to the Last Chance Rescue and its lawyer released the following statement:

“The Last Chance Rescue group has dedicated themselves to providing shelter, medical care and good homes for adoptable animals.”

6 News will have more on this story tonight at 5pm.

