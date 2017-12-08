Extra patrols added to Detroit freeways after 3 shootings

DETROIT (AP) – Extra police patrols are being added to Detroit’s freeway system after three shootings that may be linked to the same suspect or suspects.

State police say the same gray or silver sedan was seen at two of the three shootings, which happened early Thursday.

Authorities initially were told of two shootings and said they didn’t think they were linked. In a later statement, however, state police said they were told of a third shooting and “with the locations of these shootings and the updated timelines” detectives are treating them as related.

One shooting was along Interstate 94 near Gratiot Avenue, leaving a driver with a leg wound. Two other shootings happened shortly afterward along I-96 near the Davidson exit. Police say the drivers weren’t injured, but their vehicles were struck.

