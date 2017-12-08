Discrimination doesn’t just harm your health; it harms your partners too

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – New research led by a Michigan State University scholar says discrimination not only harms the health and well-being of the victim, but the victim’s romantic partner as well.

The work, which included nearly 2,000 couples, is the first study to consider how the discrimination experiences of both people in a relationship are associated with their health. The findings are published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science.

“We found that when an individual experiences discrimination, they report worse health and depression. However, that’s not the full story – this stress spills over and affects the health of their partner as well,” said William Chopik, an assistant professor of psychology who conducted the study with current and former MSU students.

The researchers studied the survey data of 1,949 couples ranging in age from 50 to 94. Survey participants reported on incidents of discrimination, as well as on their health, depression and relationship strain and closeness.