“Roadblock” Pet Of The Day December 7

Meet “Roadblock”, our Pet Of The Day today. Roadblock is a 7-year-old American Staffordshire mix. He’s a big, easy-going guy looking for a comfy home. He’d do well with gentle kids who don’t mind slobbery kisses. He should meet other pets in the house before adoption because he can be picky about his company. Roadblock does enjoy ear scratches, cookies and a lap to snuggle. He is current on his vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Roadblock by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

