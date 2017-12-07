Post office investigates distressing delivery to Lansing home

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A U.S. postal worker was caught on camera after literally throwing a package on the front porch of a Lansing home.

Vince Vincent has lived in his home that’s just south of Lansing’s downtown for nearly 6 years.

He says in the entire time he’s lived there, he’s never seen a mail carrier act so careless with packages until now.

“I was just shocked; I was like…is this happening in other places?” My girlfriend was waiting on a package and she was standing right here waiting for it and the mail man came up and just threw it like underhand like a softball,” Vincent stated.

Vincent says after witnessing the footage his security camera snagged, he’s baffled.

“It was just crazy because he went right to the next door and delivered their package right to his door and for me he just chucks it,” said Vincent.

Vincent says it wasn’t a matter of “slippery steps because he says they were salted, but regardless, Vincent says this careless act raises red flags for him.

“I just hope it’s not happening to someone else…you know that they’re just going around doing this because they’re rushed because Christmas is coming…maybe they need a little more help,” Vincent stated.

The U.S. Postal Service sent a statement responding to the video and it says:

“Thank you for sharing this video with us. We are currently reviewing it to gather additional details about this incident. This is clearly unacceptable behavior that does not reflect the efforts of the thousands of professional, dedicated carriers in our workforce.”

“I’m hoping that they slow down a little bit,” said Vincent.

And as far as the status of Vincent’s package…

VINCENT: “It was an iPhone digitizer and glass replacement screen.” REPORTER: “So, was it broken?” VINCENT: “It wasn’t broken, no.” REPORTER: “It wasn’t broken?” VINCENT: “No, luckily.”

It’s important to point out that the U.S. Postal Service responded very quickly to this incident.

Vincent says that just before 6 News Reporter Alysia Burgio arrived to talk to him Thursday afternoon, post office representatives had already showed up at his home to apologize and address the problem.