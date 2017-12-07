“No Senior Without Christmas” wraps up and hits the streets

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Hundreds of Capital area senior citizens opened their doors to holiday surprises Wednesday morning.

6 News reporter Mariah Harrison rode along with the Tri-County TRIADS as they made sure no seniors are left without a Christmas.

Law enforcement and fire crews dispatched out of Lansing fire station 8 Wednesday morning, but it wasn’t for a 911 call.

“We’re serving 350 indigent elders in need who are homebound,” explains Lt. Traci Ruiz, Chairperson for the TRIAD No Senior Without Christmas.

Members of Law enforcement from Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties along with volunteers reported to the fire station ready to pack hundreds of Christmas care packages.

“They have nobody else or they wouldn’t otherwise receive a gift this time of year,” says Lt. Ruiz.

Seniors are identified through the Tri-County Office on Aging, and sometimes through officers while they’re out responding to calls for service.