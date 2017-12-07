Nassar: “I tried to be a good person, tried to help people”

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (AP/WLNS) – A judge has sentenced a Michigan sports doctor to 60 years in federal prison for child pornography crimes, one of three criminal cases against a man who also admits assaulting female gymnasts.

Larry Nassar worked at Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians. Federal Judge Janet Neff followed the government’s recommended sentence Thursday.

Neff says the 54-year-old Nassar “should never again have access to children.”

Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices in 2016.

6 News reporter Alexandra Ilitch, who has covered the story since it first broke, said Nassar told the court “this has been a “skeleton in my closet, something I’m ashamed of”.

He added that he is praying for his victims and “I lost everything because of this”.

Nassar insisted “I tried to be a good person, tried to help people”.

Now he claims he’s a “man of faith, asking for forgiveness”.

Separately, he has pleaded guilty to molesting gymnasts with his hands in the Lansing, Michigan, area under the guise of treatment.

He’ll be sentenced in those cases in January.