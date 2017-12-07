Michigan Senate votes to boost 911 fees in phone bills

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Bills advancing in Michigan’s Legislature would boost 911 fees that are included in phone bills.

The legislation approved 30-6 Wednesday by the Senate goes to the House for consideration next.

It would increase a 19-cent monthly state 911 surcharge to 25 cents and let counties raise 42-cent surcharges to 48 cents. Surcharges also would rise for prepaid phones.

The bill would boost revenue by $20 million annually and change how the money is distributed for 911 emergency services.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s