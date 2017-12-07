Lawmakers take on traffic lights and 4-way stop confusion

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – How are drivers supposed to treat an intersection with a non-working traffic light?

If you said four-way stop, and most of you probably did, you would be wrong.

Senator Rick Jones wants to clear up the confusion.

“Even though most drivers are taught that an intersection with a nonworking traffic signal becomes a four-way stop, that is not true in Michigan,” said Jones, R-Grand Ledge. “People need to know exactly what to do if a traffic light is out.”

The Senate has approved a bill submitted by Sen. Jones that would require drivers to treat intersections where a traffic signal is malfunctioning as a four-way stop.

With winter weather on the way and the power outages that can happen this legislation is timely.

“If one driver thinks it’s a four-way stop and another driver thinks he has the right-of-way, that’s a recipe for disaster,” adds the senator.

The Michigan State Police support the bill, which now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.