Lawmakers approve bills aimed at underfunded retiree benefits

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Michigan lawmakers have approved legislation aimed at underfunded municipal retirement plans, after deciding to abandon a contentious proposal for state intervention in communities that are unwilling or unable to resolve their liabilities.

New versions of the bills were passed early Thursday, capping a marathon session. Lawmakers will give a final OK to the legislation next week.

Gov. Rick Snyder and Republican legislative leaders agreed to changes after hitting resistance from police and firefighter unions, Democrats and many Republicans.

The bills now closely reflect recommendations from a task force and stop short of creating new emergency financial teams to possibly intervene in some municipalities with severely underfunded pension or retiree health care plans.

There would still be reporting requirements and some state involvement in guiding communities to shore up their systems.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s