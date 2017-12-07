Larry Nassar facing long sentence for child porn

Former sports doctor Larry Nassar, left, stands with his attorney Shannon Smith as he pleads guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Judge Janice Cunningham's courtroom in Eaton County, Mich. (Matthew Dae /Lansing State Journal via AP)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A Michigan sports doctor who admits he molested gymnasts and kept a staggering collection of child pornography is getting the first of three prison sentences that will likely keep him locked up for decades.

Larry Nassar is returning to federal court Thursday in Grand Rapids for his pornography sentence. He’ll be punished in January in state court for sexual assault.

Nassar worked at Michigan State University and at USA Gymnastics, the Indianapolis-based group that trains Olympians.

Federal prosecutors are seeking a 60-year sentence. Investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar’s electronic devices. His lawyers say he “deeply regrets” his crimes.

Olympian McKayla Maroney calls Nassar a “monster” and is urging a judge to set the maximum sentence.

