Ingham County inmate to face trial for jail overdose death

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – An inmate at the Ingham County jail died of an apparent drug overdose in September and the man who sheriff’s officials believe was involved faced a judge this morning.

Andrew Navarre, 33, is charged with drug delivery and drug delivery causing death.

He’s named in the investigation into the death of inmate Mark Rhodus.

Rhodus was housed in the same cell block as Navarre.

An investigation found that Rhodus overdosed on methadone, cocaine and generic Wellbutrin.

Today Navarre waived his preliminary examination and he was bound over for trial in Circuit Court.

His next court appearance is later this month.

