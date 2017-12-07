Former Lansing councilman convicted in embezzlement case

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A former Lansing City Council president has been convicted of embezzling money from a community center board.

Harold Leeman Jr, 60, was found guilty by a Ingham County Circuit Court jury Thursday.

Testimony during the trial revealed the money included purchases were made on a credit card that the Gier Park Community Center Board gave Leeman so that he could buy gas.

Leeman has reportedly said that the amount was more than $200 but less than $1000.

His attorney said that Leeman had tried to repay the money but had been dealing with a series of setbacks.

Leeman was on the Lansing city council from 1996 to 2007 and served as its president in 2006 and 2007.

He will be sentenced January 17.