Day of Giving – How far your dollar stretches at Greater Lansing Food Bank

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – How far can you stretch a dollar? At the Greater Lansing Food Bank, believe it or not, they can stretch it pretty far, providing millions of meals each year thanks to generous donations of cash and food.

6 News This Morning anchor Bonney Bowman shows how those donations are put to work in the video above.

Our Day of Giving event is tomorrow and we invite you to either drop off non-perishable foods right outside the 6 News studio here in lansing.

We’ll also be at the circle drive in front of Consumers Energy in Jackson all day long.

If you would like to make a secure monetary donation before Friday we have a link for you on our website WLNS.com.

