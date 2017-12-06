Snyder: Intervention into retiree plans is ‘last resort’

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder says state intervention into communities with severely underfunded employee retirement plans should be a “last resort.”

The governor and legislative leaders are pushing the Republican-led Legislature to vote Wednesday on legislation designed to prod municipalities to better fund their pension and health care plans. The sticking point with labor unions and local governments is a proposal to appoint emergency financial teams if funding levels don’t rise.

Police and firefighters oppose the bills, and the measure is facing resistance from Democrats and Republicans.

Snyder says it’d be better to have “limited” management teams instead of appointing managers with more powers. He says the goal is starting a process, and it’s OK if it takes 30 years for local governments to address their liabilities if they have a plan.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s