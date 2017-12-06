Schuette talks highlights of 2017 at year-end round table

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – From touching on where things stand in terms of the Flint Water Crisis, the opioid epidemic as well as speaking a great deal about the Larry Nassar investigation just to name a few points, Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette laid it all on the table.

“We’ve had a very productive year being a voice for victims and one of the very first ones that’s important is obviously the Nassar investigation,” said Schuette.

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette didn’t hold back when asked about former MSU and USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

Just a few days ago, Schuette sent a letter to Michigan State University requesting the report of U.S. attorney Patrick Fitzgerald’s internal investigation into MSU.

“I think I’ll get a response, let’s put it that way,” Schuette stated.

Now as far as where the “Flint Water Crisis” investigation stands…

“We’re in the trial phase now and that’s where we are and no other charges have been filed,” said Schuette.

Schuette says providing justice for those families affected by lead tainted water in Flint is one of his top priorities.

“The oath I took was to enforce the law and that’s what I will do and that’s what I’ve done,” Schuette stated.

A few months back, Schuette also tossed his hat in the ring to run for governor. Why? Here’s his response:

“I’m running for governor because Michigan needs to be a paycheck state, Michigan needs to be a growth state, Michigan needs to be a jobs state and I intend to be Michigan’s jobs governor,” said Schuette.

But that’s not all. Schuette also highlighted Michigan’s “school safety initiative,” the severity of the opioid crisis and the “sexual assault kit initiative” which will provide hope for women violated by a horrific crime.

“Now there’s investigation and now they’ll be prosecution to put these thugs behind bars,” Schuette stated.