“No Senior Without Christmas” project rolls out

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As the holiday season continues here in mid-Michigan some local first responders are working to make sure the needs of the elderly are being met.

The Tri-County TRIAD organized and pulled off another successful “No Senior Without Christmas”.

Each year police and fire crews, along with area volunteers, pack up hundreds of boxes filled with winter essentials, non-perishable food and goodies for the holidays.

This year the group expanded their reach from 300 area seniors to 350.

“We’re serving 350 indigent elders in need who are homebound,” explained TRIAD chairman Lt. Traci Ruiz. “They have nobody else or they wouldn’t otherwise receive a gift this time of year.”

The Tri-County TRIAD is a collaboration of law enforcement, fire personnel, senior citizens and other community members in Eaton, Ingham and Clinton counties.