MSU Dairy Plant recalls product for risk of allergy reactions

Published: Updated:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Michigan State University Dairy Plant is recalling 8 ounce and 16 ounce packages of Chocolate Cheese Confection because they may contain undeclared peanut and soy allergens.

People who have allergies to peanuts and soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening reactions if they eat this product.

The recalled “Chocolate Cheese Confection” was sold from the MSU dairy store location in Anthony Hall.

The recalled product only encompasses product in a 16 ounce or 8 ounce block with a date of 7321 and a sell-by date of 5/17/17 or 5/20/17. This product was available for sale at the Anthony Hall location of the MSU Dairy Store between the dates of 11/20/17 and 12/4/17.

The Julian date and sell-by date codes are located on label containing nutritional information.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that Chocolate Cheese Confection was sold out of the Anthony Hall location of the MSU Dairy Store in packaging that did not reveal the presence of peanut and soy and had an incomplete ingredient statement.

Subsequent investigation indicates a malfunction in label formatting that has been corrected.

