Michigan is 1 of 2 states where lawmakers’ finances unknown

The Associated Press Published:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan could end up being the only state where legislators pass and reject laws without the public knowing about their personal finances.

It’s a distinction good government watchdogs say is an embarrassment that must be changed.

Forty-seven states require lawmakers to file some type of financial disclosure that lists their occupation, income or business associations – information that indicates if a legislator might benefit personally from supporting or opposing legislation.

Vermont will begin mandating disclosure reports next year. And in Idaho, lawmakers recently agreed that elected officials should disclose financial information and forwarded a proposal to the full Legislature.

An analysis by The Associated Press and Center for Public Integrity found examples around the country of lawmakers voting on bills that ended up benefiting their own business interests.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s