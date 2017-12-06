Mediation phase in Nassar lawsuits unsuccessful

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – When it comes to the federal lawsuits filed against MSU and and USA Gymnastics over the sexual assaults by Larry Nassar, the mediation phase is now expired and the negotiations between the two parties has been unsuccessful.

More than 130 women and girls have joined the suits, accusing Nassar of sexually abusing them during medical appointments at MSU, Twistars Gymnastics Club, and his home in Holt.

Because negotiations were unsuccessful, the cases now head to court.

Attorney David Mittleman, who is among the many lawyers representing the dozens of women and girls who accuse Nassar of abuse, said he can’t talk about specifics of the case, but did say he believes his firm acted in “good faith.”

“All the parties went into the process voluntarily, it was then court ratified, I thought we had a well conceived process,” Mittleman said.

This now means, if both parties can’t agree on a resolution, there could be a trial.

“MSU entered mediation in good faith, but as a public institution, it must be a responsible steward of its resources,” MSU Spokesman Jason Cody said. “As we remain in civil litigation on the Nassar case, it is not appropriate or fair for MSU to comment in detail out of respect for the process and everyone involved.”

John Geddert, owner of Twistars Gymnastics Club, said he had no comment.

Mittleman said just because mediation has expired, as of Wednesday, it does not mean there can’t be a continuation of negotiations.

On Thursday, Nassar will be sentenced in Grand Rapids in the federal child pornography case against him.

That will be the first of many, as he also pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct in both Ingham and Eaton counties.

He faces up to life in prison in the state cases against him. He’ll be sentenced in both counties in January.