“Isabella” Pet Of The Day December 6

Meet “Isabella”, our Pet Of The Day today. Isabella is a 7-year-old mixed breed. She’s a real sweetheart who originally found as a stray. Isabella is sleek and lean with just a hint of gray around her muzzle. She is very friendly, playful and gets along well with other dogs. Isabella walked in the Grand Ledge holiday parade and was a hit with the children. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and has a microchip. You can learn more about Isabella by calling the Capital Area Humane Society at 517-626-6060.

