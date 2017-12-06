DEVELOPING: Experts warn this year’s flu vaccine may only be 10% effective

By Published:

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have already been 7,000 confirmed cases of influenza in the U.S. That’s more than double the number by this time in 2016.

Even more concerning, is experts say this year’s flu shot may not be as effective as we hope.

According to CBS News, the 2017 flu shot is the same used in Australia’s most recent flu season, and it was only 10 percent effective there.

Flu vaccines are, on average, about 42 percent effective. However, experts say that number can range anywhere from 10 to 60 percent in a given year.

6 News is talking with local heath experts to see how these findings could affect the mid-Michigan area.

Stay with 6 News for updates.

