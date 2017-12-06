Day of Giving: The importance of giving food when you are able

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are many ways to give, especially this time of year. One of the most important ways to share is through the gift of food. Lauren Thompson has a look at why it’s important to give when you can.
Our annual Day of Giving event is this Friday.
We invite you to either drop off non-perishable foods right outside the 6 News studio here in Lansing or the circle drive in front of Consumers Energy in Jackson all day long.

