Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify, 2 wanted for felonies

LANSING, MI (WLNS) – Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan is asking for the public’s assistance for information and to help find two people wanted for felonies.

They are pictured from left to right:

Wanted for a Felony Offense:

Nicholas Roman Hall is a 32-year-old white male who stands 6’2” tall and weighs 175 pounds. Hall has black hair and brown eyes. Hall has a Felony Warrant for a Sex Offense out of Eaton County.

Nysheah Lavonne Williams is a 27-year-old black female who stands 5’4” tall and weighs 190 pounds. Williams has black hair and brown eyes. Williams has a Felony Warrant for Larceny out of Eaton County.

Attempt to identify:

On November 21, 2017, the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office responded to Ainger Rd west of Charlotte to investigate the shooting of three horses. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information about this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP or Detective Sergeant Josh Ivey at 517-543-5447.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these subjects, please contact Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-STOP.